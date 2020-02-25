UP CM orders inquiry against 5 Mining dept officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against five Mining Department officials who were allegedly involved in illegal mining. Sudhir Dubey, Senior Drilling Engineer of the Directorate of Geology and Mining, will lead the investigation, an official spokesperson said, quoting a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Inquiry has been ordered against two assistant geologists who were posted in Shamli and Kaushambi, one geologist who was posted in Hamirpur and a mining inspector and an assistant geologist who were posted in Deoria, the official said. These officials were later shifted.

Charges against these officials include ignoring government rules, carrying on illegal mining, giving benefits through personal relationships, incurring loss to the treasury and renewal of lease among others, he said. A case has also been filed against them by the CBI in an illegal mining case, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.