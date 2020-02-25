Maha govt to introduce bill similar to AP''s Disha Act

To tackle the crime against women, the Maharashtra government will introduce a bill on the

lines of the `Disha Act' of Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing Budget session, an official release said here on Tuesday.

The Disha Act of AP provides for speedy trial and awarding of death penalty for crimes against women and

children. The decision to introduce the bill in the ongoing

session was taken at a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan here. It was attended by Assembly Speaker Nana Patole,

Chairman of the Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, deputy chairperson of the Council Neelam Gorhe, School

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and

Minister of State for Home Satej Patil. Deshmukh, who recently visited Andhra Pradesh and held

discussions over the legislation with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister M Sucharita and others, said he had

set up a committee to study it and prepare a draft bill. "The draft would be approved by the cabinet and the

bill would be tabled in the legislature," the home minister was quoted as saying in the release.

Existing laws for women would be integrated into the new bill, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.