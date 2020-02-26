Maha tourism policy on the cards: Aaditya Thackeray

The Maharashtra government is in the process of formulating a new Tourism Policy for the state

which includes beach shacks in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray told the

Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Thackeray informed that a proposal is also under

consideration for development of resorts and hotels in the coastal Konkan region.

"Infrastructure in Konkan is also being upgraded with development of the Mumbai-Goa highway, an airport at Chipi in

Sindhudurg and the Coastal Road," he said. He also said tourism is not on the priority list of

the Asian Development Bank (ADB). To this, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said

the ADB gives funds for road development and infrastructure works, which can be used for the construction of the Coastal

Road. Responding to Fadnavis, deputy Chief Minister Ajit

Pawar said the government is working in this direction. The Coastal Road is an under construction eight-lane,

29.2-km long freeway that would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in

the north.

