SP Tiwari new VC of NDVSU

SP Tiwari has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Jabalpur's Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary

Science University (NDVSU), an official said on Wednesday. "Madhya Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Lalji Tandon

on Tuesday appointed Prof SP Tiwari of Chhattisgarh's Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry College (Kamdhenu

University) as Jabalpur's Vice Chancellor of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur," an official of MP

Public Relations Department said on Wednesday.

