SP Tiwari new VC of NDVSU
SP Tiwari has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Jabalpur's Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary
Science University (NDVSU), an official said on Wednesday. "Madhya Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Lalji Tandon
on Tuesday appointed Prof SP Tiwari of Chhattisgarh's Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry College (Kamdhenu
University) as Jabalpur's Vice Chancellor of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur," an official of MP
Public Relations Department said on Wednesday.
