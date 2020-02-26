Former Odisha MLA Bijaya Kumar Nayak dead
Former Congress legislator Bijaya Kumar Nayak died at a private hospital here on
Wednesday due to geriatric ailments, family sources said. He was 70.
Nayak died around 9.45 am on Wednesday, a week after he was admitted to the hospital, they said.
He was MLA from the Erasama seat from 1995 to 2000. Nayak was born in Gobindapur village of Erasama block
in Jagatsinghpur district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Nayak's death
and tweeted, "I am pained hearing about his death. I express my sympathy towards his family." PTI AAM
