Former Odisha MLA Bijaya Kumar Nayak dead

Former Congress legislator Bijaya Kumar Nayak died at a private hospital here on

Wednesday due to geriatric ailments, family sources said. He was 70.

Nayak died around 9.45 am on Wednesday, a week after he was admitted to the hospital, they said.

He was MLA from the Erasama seat from 1995 to 2000. Nayak was born in Gobindapur village of Erasama block

in Jagatsinghpur district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Nayak's death

and tweeted, "I am pained hearing about his death. I express my sympathy towards his family." PTI AAM

ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.