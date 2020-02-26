Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's approach to combat terrorism undergone major change: Rajnath

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:11 IST
India's approach to combat terrorism undergone major change: Rajnath

India's approach to combat terrorism has undergone a major change as the armed forces now do not hesitate to carry out cross-border operation to protect the country from terror attacks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the first anniversary of the Balakot air strike on Wednesday. A fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft bombed a terrorist training camp in Balakot inside Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"India today celebrates the first anniversary of Balakote airstrikes. It was a successful counter terror operation launched by the fearless @IAF_MCC air warriors," Singh tweeted. He said the Modi government has adopted a new approach to combat terror reflecting a strong resolve to even carry out cross border strikes to protect India from the scourge of terrorism.

"The surgical strikes of 2016 and Balakot air strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a new and confident India in making," Singh said in a series of tweets. On September 29, 2016, the Army carried out surgical strikes on a number of terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to an attack on its base in Uri that month.

The strike by India's warplanes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp in Pakistan on February 26 and the Pakistani Air Force's subsequent retaliation the next day triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The most visible face of the confrontation was Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman whose capture by Pakistan after downing his MiG-21 fighter triggered the most serious military crisis between the two neighbours in decades.

But diplomatic outreach by major powers and India's stern warning to Islamabad led to his release after two days, averting further escalation of the conflict. In his tweets, Singh also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a change in India's approach in dealing with terrorism.

The Balakot bombing was seen as a doctrinal change in India's counter-terror approach as the strike was carried out deep inside Pakistan. "I salute the @IAF_MCC for its unmatched bravery and courage exhibited during Balakote air strikes. Our government led by PM Shri @narendramodi has adopted a different approach from earlier governments. Now we do not hesitate to cross the border to protect India against terrorism," said Singh.

The IAF fighter jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bhoomi pooja performed for ESI hospital in Kakinada

The ground breaking ceremony for the Rs 110 crore ESI Hospital coming up at the SambamurtyNagar here was performed on Wednesday. Union Minister of state for Labour and EmploymentSanthoshKumar Gangwar took part in the bhoomi pooja for the 10...

No cognizable offence for FIR against Thakur, Verma, police tells court

Delhi Police told a court here on Wednesday that prima facie no cognizable offence was found for lodging FIR against Union minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech in relation to anti-C...

Uttkarsh Dixit, Priyanka Thakran claim gold in contrasting styles

Uttkarsh Dixit and Priyanka Thakran took contrasting routes to win the men and womens recurve archery gold medals at the Khelo India University Games 2020 here on Wednesday. Uttkarsh from Punjabi University, Patiala confessed to being nervo...

Punjab will not share river water even if we have to sacrifice our lives: CM

In an apparent reference to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link SYL canal dispute with Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said his state will not share river water, even if we have to sacrifice our lives. Winding up the discussi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020