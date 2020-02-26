Constable held for taking bribe

A constable was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Wednesday, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) spokesperson said. Constable Vijay Singh, who was posted as additional superintendent of police (ASP), Didwana, had demanded a bribe from a suspected narcotic substance peddler.

The alleged peddler, Manoj Singh, was arrested with 40-50 kg of opium derivative in his car, according to the official. The spokesperson said the constable had already taken Rs 1.60 lakh in the matter and was arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000.

A case has been registered against him under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

