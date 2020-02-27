Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genetic study of Marathwada''s native animal breeds planned

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:49 IST
Genetic study of Marathwada''s native animal breeds planned
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to conserve the native species of cattle and domesticated animals in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, the state government is planning to undertake their genetic study, officials said on Thursday. A meeting on initiating this project was held in Aurangabad recently, they said. "Under this project, the genetic traits of Osmanabadi goat, Red Kandhari cow, Deoni bull, Caravan or Pashmi dogs will be studied.

Their abilities and adaptation capabilities will also be analysed," a top official from the Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner office said. "These animals have never been studied at the genetic level. The project, to be funded by the government, will help in the conservation of the native species of animals in the region," he added.

According to another official, the divisional commissioner's office is likely to launch the project in the near future, in which scholars from the region participate. "The outline of the project is being drafted," he said. Red Kandhari and Deoni bulls are useful for farming purposes, the official said, adding, "But the number of pure breeds of these animals is on the decline.

Hence their genetic study is important." Head of the zoology department in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Gulab Khedkar, said the project is being planned at the government level. "The department, as well as Paul Hebert Centre for DNA Barcoding & Biodiversity Studies in the university, will be part of this project," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran to visit Qatar ahead of signing of US-Taliban peace deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Qatar on Thursday, just two days prior to the signing of a landmark peace deal between the US and the Taliban in Doha to end more than an 18-year-long Afghan war that has claimed tens of thousan...

Wearing hearing aids can improve brain function, says research

Hearing loss can have adverse effects on older people making the quality of life poor. A new research has identified that wearing hearing aids can help to delay cognitive decline and also improve brain function.Generally, cognitive decline ...

UPDATE 1-Japanese woman confirmed as coronavirus case for 2nd time, weeks after initial recovery

A woman working as a tour-bus guide in Japan has tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, Osakas prefectural government said, the first known person in the country to do so amid growing concerns about the spread of the infecti...

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa turns 78; PM, leaders greet

Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa turned 78 on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders greeting him. Modi hailed Yediyurappa as a hardworking chief minister and wished him long life and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020