IAF's C-17 Globemaster returns with 112 evacuees from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed here on Thursday morning from China with 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals. The flight arrived at 6:45 am.

All evacuees will be taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla after their thermal screening. The aircraft left for China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday.

India has evacuated hundreds of people, including its nationals from China a few weeks ago. Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,700 deaths in the past few months. The virus was first detected in Hubei province in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

