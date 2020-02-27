Prashant Kishor booked for cheating over content of 'Baat Bihar Ki'

An FIR has been registered against political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna after allegations of plagiarism in his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign. The FIR has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patliputra Police Station.

The FIR has been registered by Shashwat Gautam. In his complaint, Gautam has alleged he was working on a similar project, which was supposed to launch sometime in future.

Besides Kishor, Gautam has registered the FIR against a person named Osama. He alleged that Osama was working with him on 'Bihar ki Baat' before he resigned from the job. At the 'Baat Bihar ki' programme, held recently, Kishor had claimed that he aimed to make Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.