Irregularities in distribution of sports kits during SAD-BJP regime to be probed: Sodhi

The alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits and gym equipment worth Rs 30 crore during the previous SAD-BJP regime will be probed, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi told the state assembly on Thursday The sports minister made the statement in the House during the Question Hour on Thursday in response to a demand for probe into the alleged irregularity, raised by Congress member Kuljit Singh Nagra.

“We will get the matter pertaining to the irregularities in distribution of the sports kits and gym equipment worth Rs 30 crore in 2016-17 probed. The inquiry will be conducted within 30 days,” said Sports Minister Sodhi There had been numerous reports and complaints of misappropriation of sports kits and gym equipment in the state during the SAD-BJP regime, he further said.

Sodhi said there was no record on what basis and which clubs were given kits by the then government Responding to a question of Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, the minister added that since July 2019, a total of 4,140 players have been inducted in various sports wings. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.