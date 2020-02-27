Teacher arrested on molestation charges

A teacher has been arrested byNavi Mumbai police for allegedly molesting over a dozen girlstudents on various occasions

Lochan Parulekar, a computer teacher, was arrested onWednesday under IPC section 354 (molestation), said anofficial of Turbhe police station

As many as 14 girls had complained to the schoolauthorities that Parulekar called them for extra classes onholidays and molested them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.