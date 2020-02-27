Huge protest march organised in Madurai against violence in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) on Thursday organised a protest march against the violence in Delhi and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the city's Goripalayam area. A large number of people participated in the protest.

Abdul Rahman, vice president of TNTJ, said: "The Central government has passed CAA against the people of India." "The protest against CAA has been going on for over 60 days in India. Violence has taken place against the peaceful protesters in Delhi. The violence in the national capital has brought shame to us on a global scale," he added.

He also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At least 38 people have lost their lives in violence in Delhi and many others left injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.