Centre issues notification on Mahadayi River dispute

The Centre issued a Gazzette notification on the dispute over water-sharing of the Mahadayi River between the states of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. Through the notification, it sought to implement the decision given by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal in August 2018.

Through this, Karnataka has been permitted to divert water at the proposed Bhandura and Kalasa dam, subject to a few directions. Maharashtra has been "permitted to utilise 37.73 Mcum (1.33 tmc) of Mahadayi water which shall be inclusive of all consumptive uses including reservoir and other losses."

In the notification issued on Thursday, the Centre clarified that it shall constitute Mahadayi Water Management Authority "to implement the Report and final decision of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal with functions and compositions etc." and added that the final decision may be challenged by the three states in front of a competent authority or tribunal till August 31, 2048. Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi river water.

While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa and passes through some areas in Maharashtra as well. The Karnataka government has sought the release of 7.56 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet water from the Mahadayi River for its Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. (ANI)

