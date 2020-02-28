Left Menu
Coast Guard''s offshore patrol vessel ''Varad'' commissioned

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:41 IST
  28-02-2020
Indian Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel 'Varad' was commissioned by Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Friday The 98-metre long ship equipped has been built by Larsen and Toubro Ltd at its yard at Kattupalli near here.

The vessel fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment was commissioned by the Minister in the presence of Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan, Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran and senior government officials at the Chennai Port Trust here Mandaviya also unveiled a plaque on the ship marking the commissioning ceremony.

It is the fifth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels for which L&T had bagged a contract from the Defence Ministry L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Chairman S Kannan said the ship underwent extensive trials ahead of is commissioning.

Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan said the commissioning of the vessel succeeds the previous generation of ICGS Varad which was in service for 28 years He said 90 per cent of the funding allotted had been spent on indigenisation of the vessels.

'Varad' is a projection of the Coast Guard's will and commitment 'to serve and protect' the maritime interests of the country The vessel is equipped with 30-mm and 12.7 mm guns.

Some of the special features include Integrated Bridge System, Automated Power Management System and high power external firefighting system among others The vessel can carry two engine light helicopters with night flying capabilities.

The ship carries four high-speed boats including two rigid hull inflatable boats for swift boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol The ship propelled by twin engines is capable of achieving maximum speed of 26 knots and endurance of 5,000 nautical miles.

The vessel is currently based at Paradip under the Commander Coast Guard Region (North East). The ship has 11 officers and 91 men Commandant Pintu Bag is the commanding officer of 'ICGS Varad'..

