Delhi Police officers meet imams and maulavis, assure them of safety

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 28-02-2020 17:21 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:21 IST
The Delhi Police initiated an "outreach programme" on Friday as part of which its officials met imams and maulavis of various mosques in the riot-hit northeast Delhi, officials said here The exercise was carried by senior officials outside mosques in Kardampuri and Kabir Nagar. These areas witnessed pitched battle between two communities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the meeting, senior police officers were briefed about the recent riots The policemen posted in these areas briefed senior officials that people of these two areas, which witnessed large scale violence from Tuesday, have been generally peaceful and it was the "outsiders" from adjoining areas such as Seelampur and Jaffrabad who indulged in violence.

Senior police officials were asked to take stock of the situation, especially keeping in mind that it was a Friday and some miscreants may take advantage of large gatherings to engineer an unrest again, they said The senior officials assured that police will take every action against the miscreants and ensure safety of locals.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure early return of peace in the national capital, had visited various riot-hit areas on Wednesday and after that he had directed the police to ensure safety to everyone "I give you my word...," was the reply of Doval on Wednesday to allay fears of people living in the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also reviewed the law and order situation on Thursday night along with senior officers during which he was informed that no major incident took place on Wednesday in any affected police station of Delhi's northeast district and that 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning.

