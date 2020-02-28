BJP appoints 7 district party presidents for Kashmir region

The BJP appointed seven new district presidents of the party in Kashmir region on Friday The party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina in consultation with General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul made the appointments, a party spokesman said.

In south Kashmir, advocate Wajahat has been made Anantnag district president, Abid Hussain Khan Kulgam district president and Sajad Raina the Pulwama district president, he said In north Kashmir, Mohmmad Shafi Mir has been appointed as Kupwara district president and Mir Mushtaq as Baramulla district president.

In central Kashmir, Agha Syed Mousin has been made Budgam district president and Ghulam Hassan the Ganderbal district president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.