BJP appoints 7 district party presidents for Kashmir region
The BJP appointed seven new district presidents of the party in Kashmir region on Friday The party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina in consultation with General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul made the appointments, a party spokesman said.
In south Kashmir, advocate Wajahat has been made Anantnag district president, Abid Hussain Khan Kulgam district president and Sajad Raina the Pulwama district president, he said In north Kashmir, Mohmmad Shafi Mir has been appointed as Kupwara district president and Mir Mushtaq as Baramulla district president.
In central Kashmir, Agha Syed Mousin has been made Budgam district president and Ghulam Hassan the Ganderbal district president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Ravinder Raina
- BJP
- Baramulla district
- Anantnag
- Pulwama
- Ganderbal district
- Budgam
- Kupwara
ALSO READ
J-K: 3 associates of Hizbul terrorists held in Anantnag
Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack to be inaugurated on Friday
BJP slams Rahul for 'who benefitted most from Pulwama' remark, says such comments help Pak counter India on international platforms.
NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti
Man hands over urn containing soil from houses of soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack to CRPF