Ayodhya's Ram Temple construction panel chief Mishra meets UP CM

Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday a day before his proposed visit to Ayodhya initiate the process for preparing a blueprint for construction of the temple Mishra's meeting with the chief minister was described as a courtesy call by a senior government official, who said the meeting lasted for nearly half an hour.

Mishra will also be visiting Ayodhya on Saturday, he added On February 19, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president and Champat Rai general secretary of the Trust at its first meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting, held at the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran, had also elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra as the head of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust. PTI NAV RAX RAX

