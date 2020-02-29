Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Tales of hardship from families waiting outside GTB Hospital mortuary for bodies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 00:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 00:35 IST
Delhi riots: Tales of hardship from families waiting outside GTB Hospital mortuary for bodies

Police apathy, lack of coordination and delay in getting the bodies of their loved ones were the woes narrated by the families of the deceased outside the GTB Hospital mortuary on Friday Grieving relatives, who lost their loved ones in a communal riot in northeast Delhi, said the least the authorities could do is be "sympathetic" to them.

The family of Ashfaq Hussain had been waiting at the hospital since Wednesday to get his body. Hussain, who had got married on February 14, was killed during the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi earlier this week "They (the hospital authorities) have not even kept the bodies in a freezer. The bodies have started decomposing and smell is emanating from them," said Hussain's brother.

Another relative of Hussain said,"The authorities are not doing anything. If the GTB Hospital doesn't have facilities for conducting autopsy of many bodies in a day, they should have sent the bodies to other hospitals." The violence that unfolded in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi earlier this week have claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured while also unleashing large scale mob-led destruction of properties Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas severely affected by the riots.

The family of Dilbar Singh Negi had come from Uttarakhand to claim his body and said they were made to run for paperwork in a city which they are not familiar with "We are from Uttarakhand and we do not know which police station is located where. We were asked to go to Gokalpuri police station for completing the formalities, where we were made to sit the whole day. We have already experienced a tragedy but things like these are more hurting us," said a family member of Negi.

Many other families said the Delhi Police could have set up a help desk for families "There are many families who come here everyday and go back dejected. Many of them are uneducated and do not even have relevant documents and face trouble in paperwork. We are trying to assist them," said Mumtaz, a lawyer from Krishna Nagar, who has been helping families outside the hospital's mortuary.

Nasir, brother of Aamir and Hashim, who were killed during the riots, said the family is waiting for the bodies for burial "The autopsy has not been conducted yet. I have learnt that the autopsy will be conducted tomorrow," he said.

A family member of a deceased, requesting anonymity, said, "We have heard from other persons too and even experienced ourselves that when we call up the investigating officer of our case for some paperwork, he says he was unwell. Even other families experienced similar things where the IO in case says he was either in the court or posted in the riot-hit area." PTI SLB AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Four ZUF militants arrested in WB's Howrah

Four Zeliangrong United Front ZUF militants, including two women, were on Friday arrested from neighbouring Howrahs Golabari area, police said The four were nabbed after a person, who was arrested on Thursday along with a huge quantity of F...

Apple closely watching coronavirus outbreak in South Korea, Italy -CEO

Apple Inc is closely watching how the coronavirus outbreak is unfolding in South Korea and Italy, where the company has suppliers, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in an interview.Apple counts major Korean display makers Samsung Electr...

30 killed, 60 injured as train collides with bus in Pakistan

At least 30 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri railway station of Sindh province on Friday night. According to Dawn, the fatalities are expected to rise as several injured ...

UK's Johnson says coronavirus top priority, as first Briton dies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said slowing the spread of the coronavirus was now his governments top priority, shortly after news on Friday that the first British person had died of the disease after contracting it on a cruise ship moored in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020