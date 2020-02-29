Hoax caller spreading 'communal quarrel' rumours held in Delhi

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on Saturday for making a hoax 'communal quarrel' call to police in Neb Sarai, police said. The accused Rahul Kumar called the police at Neb Sarai Police Station in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and informed them that a "communal quarrel" has occurred between two communities at Neb Sarai and three persons were allegedly injured in the quarrel."

The accused has been booked under Sections 341, 504, 507, 182 of the Indian Penal Code. After receiving the complaint, Sub-Inspector Avdhesh Dixit along with police staff reached the spot in front of Neb Sarai, Delhi, where the caller was not found. The police tried to contact the accused but the mobile phone number was busy and was later found to be switched off.

The police later conducted a thorough checking-in the forest land area and found that no "communal quarrel took place in respect of the construction of Masjid as mentioned in the call". Further, during the inquiry, no injured were found at the spot as told by the hoax caller and the situation of the area was absolutely normal and peaceful. Nothing suspicious was found as alleged in the PCR call, police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.