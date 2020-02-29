Farmer killed in lightning strike in Muzaffarnagar

A farmer and his bull were killed in a lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said

Sachin Kumar (35) was working in his agricultural field in Bhuma village of Miranpur area when the lightning struck, Jansath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kuldeep Nayer told PTI

He said a revenue official has been sent to the village for detail information about the loss of life in the lightning strike.

