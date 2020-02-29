Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP workers stage protest at PM event

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:03 IST
SP workers stage protest at PM event
"These people present at the programme site took out their black jackets and T-shirts, and waved them like flags," Senior Superintendent of Police Aniruddha Pankaj said. Image Credit: Twitter (@samajwadiparty)

Samajwadi Party workers waved black clothes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Parade ground in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad on Saturday, police said

"These people present at the programme site took out their black jackets and T-shirts, and waved them like flags," Senior Superintendent of Police Aniruddha Pankaj said. "But the police personnel deployed there immediately overpowered them and took them into custody." They have been identified as Saurabh, Mohit, and Jaishankar. They are connected with the Samajwadi Party and active in student politics, the SSP added

Modi addressed a public meeting in Allahabad in the afternoon at a mega camp for the distribution of assistive devices among persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves 22nd Law Commission

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday took to Twitter to inform that the 22nd Law Commission of India has been approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a period of three years. 22nd Law Commission of ...

Jobs will come under new set-up in J&K, but can't guarantee it to 'unemployed politicians': Minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday assured adequate job opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir but said that cannot be guaranteed to the unemployed politicians who might have to remain jobless for a long time He said whether...

No breakthrough in Gulf dispute, Qatar foreign minister says

Talks on ending a nearly-three-year-old diplomatic dispute in the Gulf have produced no breakthrough, Qatar foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Saturday. He told Al Jazeera his country hoped for a solution to the disp...

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Vatican City, Feb 29 AP Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020