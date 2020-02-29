SP workers stage protest at PM event

Samajwadi Party workers waved black clothes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Parade ground in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad on Saturday, police said

"These people present at the programme site took out their black jackets and T-shirts, and waved them like flags," Senior Superintendent of Police Aniruddha Pankaj said. "But the police personnel deployed there immediately overpowered them and took them into custody." They have been identified as Saurabh, Mohit, and Jaishankar. They are connected with the Samajwadi Party and active in student politics, the SSP added

Modi addressed a public meeting in Allahabad in the afternoon at a mega camp for the distribution of assistive devices among persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

