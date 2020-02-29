Andhra Women Commission to organise 'Power Walk' on eve of International Women's Day

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission is set to organise "Power Walk" at different places on the eve of the forthcoming International Women's Day on March 8.

The first power walk program will be held at Vijayawada on March 1. The program will be held at Kurnool on 5th, at Rajahmundry on 6th and at Visakhapatnam on March 7.

Badminton Champion PV Sindhu supported the Power Walk program. (ANI)

