Four dead after bus overturns in Rajasthan
At least four people were killed and several others injured after a minibus travelling from Jaipur to Udaipur overturned. The tourist vehicle met with the accident on the National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Bassi area on Sunday.
A number of people were also injured in the accident and have been shifted to the Deogarh District Hospital.
More details are awaited regarding the mishap. (ANI)
