Three dead after two NTPC cargo trains collide in MP's Singrauli

Three people died while another is still trapped inside the debris after two cargo trains collided in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 4.30 a.m. when a National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) cargo train loaded with coal collided at a croosover with an empty rake coming from the power plant here.

The Indian Railways clarified that it has nothing to do with the accident as the entire operation on the stretch is owned and maintained by NTPC. "It is clarified that it is not an accident in the Indian Railways system. The accident took place in the Merry Go Round (MGR) system completely owned and operated by NTPC, Rihand. The Indian Railway has nothing to do with this accident," Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railways said.

The MGR system is a 43 km stretch from Jayant mine to the power plant at Shaktinagar, Singrauli. "The accident occurred when a loaded rake collided with an empty rake coming from power plant at a crossover and people involved are NTPC staff trying to manage the operation on defective track/crossover," he added.

The official said that the wagons, engines, yard, etc. are owned and operated by NTPC. The staff and maintenance are done by NTPC, and added that those dead and injured in the accident (two loco pilots and one pointsman) are NTPC employees. "However, as per request of NTPC, Indian Railways is providing all support in the form of 140 tonne Railways crane etc for early restoration of the movements," he added.

The operaion to rescue the trapped person is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

