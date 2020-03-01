Man quarantined in Nashik for suspected Covid tests negative

A man who was quarantined in Nashik in Maharashtra for possible exposure to novel coronavirus after his return from Italy, has tested negative, officials said on Sunday The man, who hails from Chandrapur district, had returned to the country on February 26 from Italy, where he had gone for studies, an official said.

"He came directly to his sister's place in Nashik. As he suffered from cough, cold and fatigue, the health officials of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) conducted a medical check-up on him and got him admitted to the civil hospital here," district civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale said "He was quarantined as a precautionary measure as he showed symptoms of coronavirus. His samples were sent to Pune for testing," he added.

A Maharashtra health department official later confirmed that he was found negative for the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.