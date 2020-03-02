Din in Maharashtra Council over quota for Dhangar community

Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday witnessed ruckus over the issue of reservation for Dhangar community, prompting Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar to adjourn the House twice While BJP legislators demanded a concrete answer from Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi over the issue, members of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition countered them, asking what did the BJP do for the Dhangar (shepherd) community in the last five years.

Congress Leader of the House Sharad Ranpise and Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde (of NCP) asked why the BJP failed to offer reservation to the community in education and jobs BJP legislator Vinayak Mete said the MVA government has completed three months in office, hence it should inform the Upper House about what action has been taken in this time period on providing reservation to the community.

Padvi and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab assured the House that compounded cases against people demanding reservation will be withdrawn, but the criminal cases will be probed individually and necessary action will be taken However, as the din over the issue continued, the chairman initially adjourned the House for five minutes and later for 10 minutes..

