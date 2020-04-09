Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,346 on Thursday, showing rise of 211 cases over previous day: health minister Rajesh Tope.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
