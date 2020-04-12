Left Menu
Delhi govt to deploy PG students of Maulana Azad Medical College on COVID-19 duty in all districts of the city: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:47 IST
Delhi govt to deploy PG students of Maulana Azad Medical College on COVID-19 duty in all districts of the city: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

