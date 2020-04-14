2,334 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, of which 230 have recovered while 32 are serious but stable: CM Uddhav Thackeray.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:15 IST
2,334 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, of which 230 have recovered while 32 are serious but stable: CM Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Uddhav Thackeray