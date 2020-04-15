Seventy-one coronavirus patients detected in Gujarat, tally of cases 766: health official.

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
The Army on Wednesday rescued 48 labourers stranded in a high-altitude area of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a defense spokesperson said. The labourers, stuck near Dogrian village, had ran out of food and water when the armymen found...
The death of two elderly people on Wednesday took COVID-19 related fatalities to 12 in Karnataka, where 19 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections to 279, the health department said. The government also...
Tanzanias president claimed the coronavirus cannot sit in the body of Christ. Israels health minister dismissed a potential curfew by saying that the Messiah will come and save us. A global Muslim missionary movement held mass gatherings...
Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants Official....