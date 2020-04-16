11 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi; Mumbai's slum area tally jumps to 71: BMC.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a mans plea seeking permission to transport his critically ill wife to Chennai by air ambulance for cancer treatment. Justice Rekha Palli listed the matter for h...
A New Zealand firefighter was killed by a stag that attacked him on his farm. Police said the man was attacked Wednesday evening at his property in the town of Makarewa and suffered fatal injuries. Police said the stag was euthanized and a ...
India is fast-tracking procedures to supply hydroxychloroquine, a drug considered to be efficient in fighting the coronavirus, to the UAE after a request from the countrys government, media reports here quoted the Indian envoy as saying. In...
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo says he was initially not gung-ho about playing The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU as he was really scared of the motion capture aspect of the role. The actor, who was a rising star from independent ci...