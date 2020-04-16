With 58 more cases of COVID-19, tally in Gujarat rises to 929: Health official.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to take all necessary steps to ensure their economies recover from the coronavirus outbreak, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.We all rem...
State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines does not expect flight operations to return to normal until the end of the year and is asking some cabin crew employees to suspend their contracts until then, according to internal emails seen by Reuters.S...
Cricket Australia CA on Thursday announced that it will stand down a majority of the staff from April 27 until the end of the current financial year. The impacts on the sports industry of the coronavirus pandemic are bigger than any one spo...
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus, police said. The ASIs son also tested positive, they said, adding that his wife who works as a nurse at the Lok Nayak LNJP hospital here had a few days ...