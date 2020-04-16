286 new COVID-19 cases found in Maharashtra, taking tally to 3,202; death toll up to 194 with 7 more fatalities: Health official.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:10 IST
286 new COVID-19 cases found in Maharashtra, taking tally to 3,202; death toll up to 194 with 7 more fatalities: Health official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra