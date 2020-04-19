We have decided to not relax lockdown restrictions in Delhi 'as of now'; will assess the situation again after one week: Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:16 IST
We have decided to not relax lockdown restrictions in Delhi 'as of now'; will assess the situation again after one week: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi