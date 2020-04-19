India is fighting COVID-19 crisis on war footing; all govt agencies working in close coordination: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to PTI.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 13:51 IST
India is fighting COVID-19 crisis on war footing; all govt agencies working in close coordination: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to PTI.
