Trade, commerce, industry have come to virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed: Sonia Gandhi on coronavirus lockdown.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:52 IST
Trade, commerce, industry have come to virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed: Sonia Gandhi on coronavirus lockdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi