With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112: health official.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:06 IST
With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112: health official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat