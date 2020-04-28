Left Menu
Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Yogi Adityanath, expressed concern over killing of two priests in Bulandshahr: Sanjay Raut.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:37 IST
Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Yogi Adityanath, expressed concern over killing of two priests in Bulandshahr: Sanjay Raut.

Latest News

WHO warns on supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis, seeks more air capacity

The World Health Organization WHO appealed for more flight capacity on Tuesday to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where COVID-19 is spreading, especially Latin America. Paul Molinaro, chief of WHO ope...

Lebanese riots over price hikes leave 1 dead, scores injured

Anger over the crash of Lebanons national currency that sent food prices soaring boiled over into street violence overnight in the northern city of Tripoli, where a man wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces died Tuesday....

Strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border, inter-state passes must for travel

New Delhi India, April 28 ANIPolice kept a strict vigil at Delhi-Faridabad border on Tuesday as no one without a valid inter state pass was allowed to cross the border from either side. Even as many people cited one or the other reasons to ...

UK holds a minute's silence for COVID-19 frontline healthcare victims

The UK came together on Tuesday for a minutes silence in the honour of hundreds of healthcare and other workers who have lost their lives on the frontline of the coronavirus fightback across the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson...
