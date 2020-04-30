India can help mould dialogue post-pandemic to make space for multi-polar global order: ex RBI governor Rajan.

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
A report on the state of womens soccer globally lauded the growth of the game while also calling for greater support for players, including better wages, as well as the need for industry labor standards. Based on surveys of players worldwid...
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has become the first company in India to receive approval from Drug Controller General of India DCGI to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 pati...
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said his cabinet would meet on May 2 to decide its stand on whether the ongoing lockdown should be extended or not in the union territory. With the Centres stand on extension or otherwise of the ...
A 35-year old Indian woman, who was five months pregnant, was founded murdered in her apartment and her husband was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River near here, authorities said. Garima Kothari was found unresponsive wit...