Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Narendra Modi is enjoying support of all communities in fight against COVID-19: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav to PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:47 IST
PM Narendra Modi is enjoying support of all communities in fight against COVID-19: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav to PTI.

PM Narendra Modi is enjoying support of all communities in fight against COVID-19: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav to PTI.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

MCA Apex Council member Sarnaik helps Maidan groundsmen

Mumbai Cricket Association MCA apwx council member Vihang Sarnaik has come in the aid of around 45 groundsmen, whose livelihood have been affected due to the countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Today, I tried my best t...

Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital: Kejriwal.

Suspension of travel by flight, Delhi Metro and bus will continue in the national capital Kejriwal....

Will expose surveys that portray bad picture about press freedom in India: Javadekar

Asserting that the media enjoys absolute freedom in India, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said we will expose those surveys that tend to portray a bad picture about press freedom in the country. On World P...

35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir; total stands at 701: Officials.

35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir total stands at 701 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020