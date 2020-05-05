Twenty-four people, including serving and retired armed forces personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Army's RR hospital in Delhi: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:01 IST
Twenty-four people, including serving and retired armed forces personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Army's RR hospital in Delhi: Officials.
ALSO READ
Labour Day: Akhilesh Yadav hopes workers reach home safely amid COVID-19 curbs
Success of lockdown to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh at CWC meet.
Migrant worker dies of COVID-19 in Punjab; four fresh cases take virus tally to 313
No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh in last 7 days
ICMR lauds Kerala's containment strategy for COVID-19