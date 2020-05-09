There is confusion within govt on COVID-19 situation; how will India fight pandemic if officials speak in different voices: Congress leader.

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:01 IST
Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

62-yr-old becomes second COVID-19 fatality in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 62-year-old man died due to coronavirus in Noida, becoming the second COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday. The resident of Sector 66 was among the two people who tested positive for ...

Tamil Nadu CM urges PM to place amendments to Electricity Act in abeyance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to prevail upon the Ministry of Power to put the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act in abeyance till they wer...

Adani Transmission Q4 net down 60 pc at Rs 59 cr on one-time writeoff

Adani Transmission on Saturday reported a 60 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.97 crore for the March quarter. The fall was mainly on account of a one-time writeoff of Rs 185 crore finance sunk cost, it said in a regulator...
