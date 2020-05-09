394 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, tally rises to 7,797; with 23 patients succumbing, death toll reaches 472: health official.

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...
Sierra Leones president Julius Maada Bio has accused the main opposition party of orchestrating a spate of violent incidents, deepening a political standoff that risks undermining the countrys efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak. At l...
Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, the apex health research body said on Saturday. The vaccine will be developed using the...
Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days Railways....
Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the l...