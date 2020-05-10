Naval Ship INS Jalashwa with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives arrives in Kochi harbour: Officials.

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
Filmmaker Stella Meghie says it is a privilege to direct the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. The Photograph director said it was important for her to tell Whitneys story and extend the music icons legacy. Whitney Hou...
Indias COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of total confirmed cases in the country ros...
Trading in the equity markets this week would be guided by several macroeconomic data announcements, quarterly earnings and updates about the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said.     Participants will also track global cues amid U...
INS Jalashwa carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbor on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navys first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown, official source...