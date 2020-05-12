Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India: PM Modi in address to nation.

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the state government about the arrangements made to bring back 19 lakh migrant workers currently stranded in Gujarat and some southern states. A division bench of justice Sangeet Lodah and justic...
The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the CBSE chairman and Anurag Jain as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority DDA as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday. Besides them, Gujarat-cadre IAS...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the worlds largest holistic relief package and he is leading from the front in this time of the COVID-19 crisis, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday. Thanking Modi for announcing a Rs 20 lakh c...
Iceland expects to start easing restrictions for visitors arriving from overseas no later than June 15, the government said on Tuesday. Under a plan still being developed by the authorities, travellers would be given a choice between a test...