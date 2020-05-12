In times of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading country from the front: BJP chief J P Nadda.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:36 IST
In times of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading country from the front: BJP chief J P Nadda.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- JP Nadda
- COVID
- BJP
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation
We have to give importance to economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi to chief ministers.
Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of security men in Handwara encounter
PM Narendra Modi wishes Russian counterpart 'early recovery' from coronavirus