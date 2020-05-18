West Bengal districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata likely to be worst affected by cyclone: govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:20 IST
