Yashwant Sinha says he, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and others, on dharna in Rajghat over migrant workers' plight, 'arrested' by Delhi Police.PTI | Wadiad-Dawasir | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:15 IST
Yashwant Sinha says he, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and others, on dharna in Rajghat over migrant workers' plight, 'arrested' by Delhi Police.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yashwant Sinha
- Sanjay Singh
- AAP
- Rajghat
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes dig at Nitish Kumar, says Delhi govt to bear Bihar migrants 15 pc share of railway fare
Nothing for poor in economic package, meant for those who have already looted country: Sanjay Singh
Yashwant Sinha on dharna at Rajghat, demands use of armed forces to help migrants reach home
Yashwant Sinha taken into police custody while on dharna at Rajghat over migrant workers’ plight
Yashwant Sinha on dharna at Rajghat, demands use of armed forces to help migrants reach home