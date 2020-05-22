Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 outbreak in India has remained confined to limited areas with 80 pc of active cases in just 5 states: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:21 IST
COVID-19 outbreak in India has remained confined to limited areas with 80 pc of active cases in just 5 states: Govt.

COVID-19 outbreak in India has remained confined to limited areas with 80 pc of active cases in just 5 states: Govt.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for COIVD vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19, including one that U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

FOREX-New U.S.-China tensions lifts dollar; euro, offshore yuan fall

The dollar climbed on Friday as the emergence of a fresh source of tension between the United States and China boosted demand for safe-haven currencies and caused the euro, offshore yuan, and commodity currencies to fall. The dollar, which ...

Rugby-CVC Capital boosts rugby portfolio with 28% stake in Pro 14 league

CVC Capital Partners has completed its acquisition of a 28 stake in the Pro 14 rugby league in a deal that will likely increase the private equity firms influence in ongoing discussions to remodel the global rugby calendar. The company alre...

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for Covid-19 treatment heats up

Investors are diversifying bets in the healthcare sector, as they rush to develop treatments for Covid-19 has driven up prices for some pharmaceutical stocks.A record 48 of fund managers are overweight healthcare stocks, a BofA survey showe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020