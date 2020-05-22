COVID-19 outbreak in India has remained confined to limited areas with 80 pc of active cases in just 5 states: Govt.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19, including one that U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...
The dollar climbed on Friday as the emergence of a fresh source of tension between the United States and China boosted demand for safe-haven currencies and caused the euro, offshore yuan, and commodity currencies to fall. The dollar, which ...
CVC Capital Partners has completed its acquisition of a 28 stake in the Pro 14 rugby league in a deal that will likely increase the private equity firms influence in ongoing discussions to remodel the global rugby calendar. The company alre...
Investors are diversifying bets in the healthcare sector, as they rush to develop treatments for Covid-19 has driven up prices for some pharmaceutical stocks.A record 48 of fund managers are overweight healthcare stocks, a BofA survey showe...